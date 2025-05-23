CCRTA's Port Aransas Express returns for Summer season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) has announced the return of the Port Aransas Express, which will operate daily through September 7, 2025. This service provides transportation between Corpus Christi and Port Aransas and offers priority ferry boarding, helping riders bypass long holiday lines and get to the sand faster.

This Memorial Day weekend, families, tourists, and guests can easily ride to Port Aransas. The route begins at Staples Street Station in Corpus Christi and travels to Port Aransas, with convenient stops at HEB locations in Ingleside and Aransas Pass. Passengers can also enjoy free Wi-Fi onboard.

“CCRTA is proud to connect communities and reduce transportation barriers to employment, recreation, and tourism,” said Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA Chief Executive Officer. “Port Aransas Express is more than a ride; it’s a reliable and accessible way to get to Port Aransas this Summer.”

Initially launched as a pilot program, this cherished seasonal route became a permanent feature in 2022. Offering full accessibility, this service continues to be a budget-friendly choice, costing only $1.25 from Corpus Christi or $0.75 from Ingleside or Aransas Pass.

