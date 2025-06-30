CCRTA unveils new look with eight additional natural gas buses

CORPUSS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) is rolling out a new look for its fleet of buses. They unveiled eight new compressed natural gas-operated buses that are now hitting area roads Monday morning.

These new vehicles are part of RTA's systemwide transformation and its ongoing effort to enhance the rider experience.

"We've always been involved in the community, so, again, that's what we do. We provide rides from point A to point B, it's safe and efficient, and we decided to come up with a new type of color and our brand," said Arthur Granado, CCRTA Chairman.

The eight new buses were funded through a nearly $6 million award from the Federal Transit Administration.

The CCRTA plans to complete a comprehensive system update over the next year and a half, which will include new signage and design elements.