CCRTA bus in the Bay Area may be the scene of a stabbing, CCPD says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A bus with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) might be the scene of a stabbing that took place in the Bay Area on Thursday, July 11.

According to Lieutenant Edward Longoria with the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:39 a.m. to Ayers and Booty St. to respond to a disturbance with a weapon call. When they got there, they found two people involved. One suffered a stab wound to the upper chest area and was taken to the hospital, the other was detained.

Lt. Edwards said that the altercation might have started on the bus and escalated into violence, but CCPD is still investigating at this time.

CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras also said the stabbing victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

