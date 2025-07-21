CCPD seeks public's help in locating missing 18-year-old woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating 18-year-old Amy Huerta, who is missing.

Family and friends have not heard from her in approximately two weeks, raising concerns for her safety.

Amy is described as standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has a distinctive tattoo of a name on her left upper arm, which may help identify her.

The police urge the public to be vigilant for Amy and report any sightings or information directly to law enforcement. If you have any information, please call 911 or the Corpus Christi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (361) 886-2600.