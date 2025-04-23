CCPD: Search continues for hit-and-run driver who left woman with life-threatening injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Traffic Division urgently needs the community's assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run accident.

This incident, which has left a local woman with life-threatening injuries, took place on the evening of April 18, 2025, at approximately 10:46 p.m. in the 5200 block of Gollihar Road near King High School.

According to authorities, the unknown vehicle struck the female pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping to render aid or contacting 911. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call detectives at 361-886-2596. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?I

