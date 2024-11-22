CCPD Narcotics raids El Patron Game Room on Southside for second consecutive time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — El Patron Game Room, located on the 4600 block of SPID, has once again been shut down as a result of illegal gambling, according to a Corpus Christi Police Department blotter post. El Patron had also been raided in March of 2024 for similar reasons.

Detectives with CCPD's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division served a warrant on Thursday, Nov. 21, seizing over $25,000 in cash and multiple illegal gambling devices. One employee was arrested and charged with gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device, and engaging in organized criminal activity. 21 patrons at the game room were cited for gambling.

CCPD stated in the blotter post that new charges and arrests for patrons and management alike are possible. They also wanted to remind citizens that game rooms that pay out cash rewards are engaging in illegal gambling.

This is an ongoing investigation

