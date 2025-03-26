CCPD looking for missing elderly man

The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man.

According to a CCPD Blotter post, family members reported 72-year-old Cristobal Oliva Jr missing after last being seen around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, at the eastbound side of the 6000 block of SPID.

Oliva was described as a Hispanic male, who is 5’11”, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes, short gray hair, and last seen wearing a dark blue Dallas Cowboys shirt, light gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Oliva suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

If you have any information or see Mr. Oliva, please call the CCPD by calling 911 or 361-886-2600.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!