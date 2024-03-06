Watch Now
CCPD investigating nonfatal drive-by shooting on city's Westside

photo provided by CCPD
CCPD is investigating a driveby shooting that took place at a home on the 800 block of 10th St.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 15:05:30-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A neighborhood near Corpus Christi's Westside exploded into gunfire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m., on the 800 block of 10th St.

When officers arrived at the scene they found spent bullet casings and a nearby home had been shot at, though no one was injured.

Witnesses told CCPD that a white SUV with a man and a woman inside had driven by and shot at the home, but no arrests have been made at this time.

To pass along any information regarding this shooting, call CCPD at (361) 886-2840.

