CCPD investigating fatal Downtown shooting

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Downtown area.

According to a CCPD Blotter post, on Jan. 24, at about 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 900 block of N. Omaha Drive.

When officers arrived, they located a male in one of the apartments with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the hospital, but he died from his wounds.

Robbery Homicide Detectives were called out to investigate and CCPD officers are checking for any possible witnesses.

This is an ongoing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.