CCPD investigating fatal accident off U.S. Highway 181 South

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News
Traffic investigators stand over a motorcycle that was involved in a deadly crash Thursday afternoon on the Harbor Bridge.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic coming into Corpus Christi is nonexistent after a motorcyclist was killed, clearing the roadway.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, at around 3:45 p.m., an 18-wheeler and a motorcyclist were involved in a collision off HWY 181 South that resulted in the motorcyclist's death.

All southbound traffic has been diverted to downtown through the Joe Fulton Corridor.

CCPD expects the cleanup to be finished up by this evening.

