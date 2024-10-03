CCPD investigating fatal accident off U.S. Highway 181 South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic coming into Corpus Christi is nonexistent after a motorcyclist was killed, clearing the roadway.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, at around 3:45 p.m., an 18-wheeler and a motorcyclist were involved in a collision off HWY 181 South that resulted in the motorcyclist's death.

Mike Salazar - KRIS 6 News

All southbound traffic has been diverted to downtown through the Joe Fulton Corridor.

CCPD expects the cleanup to be finished up by this evening.

