CCPD hosts annual National Night Out to connect with neighbors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors from all across the country are taking part in National Night Out.

For 41 years, it’s been a way for local law enforcement to connect with the neighbors of their community. Corpus Christi Police Department participated by holding their festivities off South Padre Island Drive next to Joe's Crab Shack.

Families had the opportunity to meet officers, play games and learn more about their community. Georgina Morales brought her grandsons to their first National Night Out. She hoped it would be a learning experience for them.

"That they should not be afraid of law enforcement. It’s someone who protects us and someone that they can confide in. And, the veterans band is to realize what our veterans have done for our country,” Morales said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo joined by CCPD Chief Mike Markle, City Councilmemerbs Gil Hernandez and Jim Klein, and Assistant City Manager Neiman Young helped with the annual lighting of the porch light.

For those that can't attend a National Night Out Event, they're asked to take part by lighting their porch light on Tuesday night.

