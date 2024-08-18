CCPD ends 7th Street standoff with an arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A standoff between the Corpus Christi Police Department and a suspect in a recent crime has come to an end.

A shooting had taken place on Saturday, Aug. 18 at an apartment at 1507 7th St., where the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Later in the evening, a suspect barricaded themselves inside the same apartment, creating a standoff with the police.

CCPD has since apprehended the suspect, but the road is still closed on 7th from Elizabeth to Booty Rd.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

