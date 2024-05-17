CCPD CSI Department: Takes you inside a crime scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is now using new technology to precisely document crime scenes faster and easier.

The department has three 3-D scanners allowing crime investigators to take 360 degree pictures and add data points with measurements to certain evidence markings.

This allows crime scene investigators to accurately paint a picture for crime scenes or traffic investigations.

“We can place the investigators, and jurists and district attorneys inside the crime scene so that they can see how that evidence relational papers much more so than just the standard photograph or two d floor plan could do,” Robert May, Crime Lab Manager for the Forensic Department said.

For years, crime scene investigators used pencils, graph paper and pictures to map out a crime scenes.

“We were just doing 2-D on paper it was as accurate as we could get it to be this has almost no error to it,” Jennifer Gintovt, crime investigator said.

Overall helping the department help solve crimes and convict criminals.

“It has really significantly changed how we are able to articulate what we are seeing on the scene,” Gintovt said.

Giving the department the capability to go back and look at cases - even if they have gone cold and our 5-20 years old.

“Not only are we able to go back to exactly where that position was at the time we can do that whether its a cotton field or a subdivision,” said May.

The department has used the technology for over a year and has assisted other nearby agencies with the 3-D scanner. Most recently the Port Aransas Police Department, for the Spring Break Homicide.

