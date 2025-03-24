CCPD cracks down on nighttime traffic, speeding

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department made a series of arrests related to nighttime traffic and speeding violations over the weekend, the CCPD Blotter stated.

On Friday, March 21 around 10:38 p.m., CCPD officers on the 300 block of Ocean Drive observed a brown truck and blue motorcycle racing each other. Both vehicles were pulled over, where the truck driver, 35-year-old Orlando De La Garza, and motorcycle operator 27-year-old Hanna Huffman, were both arrested for racing. Their vehicles were later impounded.

According to the Blotter, the following Saturday, March 22 was packed with numerous arrests.

At 1:14 a.m. CCPD officers observed a black passenger car driving 117 mph eastbound on South Padre Island Drive, which has a speed limit of 60-65 mph while switching lanes and cutting through traffic.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at a private drive on SPID and Airline Rd, where the driver was identified as 19-year-old Cameron Gerlach. He was arrested for reckless driving due to disregard for the safety of other motorists.

At 12:12 a.m., officers witnessed a blue passenger and a black passenger slow down side by side while in lanes of travel, holding up other motorists. The drivers, the Blotter stated, "revved their engines several times and quickly accelerated at a very high rate of speed," in an attempt to race one another.

Officers were able to pull over both vehicles, where the driver of the blue vehicle, 2-year-old Christopher Flores, was arrested for Racing and Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The driver of the black vehicle, 24-year-old Abram Ray Perales, was arrested for Racing. The passenger in that vehicle, 23-year-old Dayton Sosa, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Both vehicles were impounded.

At about 10:45 p.m., a white passenger car stopped at the intersection of Ocean Dr. and Louisiana Ave traffic light and then accelerated at a very high rate of speed after the light turned green. The vehicle continued south, weaving in and out of traffic, endangering other motorists. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and the driver, 25-year-old Juan Elizondo, was arrested for Reckless Driving. He was also charged with an out-of-county warrant and possession of marijuana.

His vehicle was later impounded.

In the Blotter post, CCPD reminded residents that the safety of citizens is their top priority, and this reckless behavior will not be tolerated.

"Showing off for just a moment can land you in jail and your vehicle impounded. It’s just not worth it." CCPD

