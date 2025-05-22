Watch Now
CCPD: Elderly man found dead on 3rd Street near Christus Spohn Hospital

Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News
CCPD units can be seen parked where a body was found Thursday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Forensics team is at the scene where a dead man was discovered by a passerby Thursday afternoon.

According to CCPD, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 3rd Street in reference to a man down.

"When medics with the Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived, an elderly man was found to be deceased," stated Senior Officer Jennifer Collier.

Officer Collier says the Medical Examiner‘s Office will be able to determine the cause of death.

Police believe the elderly man who was found dead is a homeless male who resided in the area.

