CCPD apprehends two men injured in early morning shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early Saturday morning shooting in Corpus Christi's Bay Area has left two young men injured and hospitalized.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Gollihar Road for a shooting with injuries around 3:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

CCPD officers arrived and found two victims, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers later found that the incident occurred on the 900 block of Ashland Drive.

Both victims were uncooperative with officers and would not provide information about the incident. CCPD does not believe that this shooting was a random act of violence.

The victims provided medical attention until medics arrived and transported the males to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.