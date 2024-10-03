CCISD unveils completed renovations at T.G. Allen Elementary School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at T.G Allen Elementary School can now settle in as renovations for the school are complete.

Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Oct. 2 to signify the completion of their renovations and expansion of the school.

Voters approved Bond 2022 that allowed the school district nearly $13 million for the project. The project combined T.G Allen and Evans Elementary schools into one.

T.G. Allen Elementary's Principal Celeste Fernandez said the renovations allow for atop-tierr learning environment.

“The students are able to come in and get books. And not only that, but they’re able to have an experience when they come into the library. So, that will spark their love for reading and that’s the goal of everything,” she said.

CCISD is in the process of combining more of the smaller schools. A combination of two schools is also proposed in the 2024 Bond.

