CCISD to discuss final budget, pay increases for staff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District School Board will discuss its final budget presentation, including possible raises for staff on Monday afternoon.

A public hearing is scheduled today at 3:30 pm to review the 2025-2026 budget.

The proposed budget includes $9.3 million for teachers, registered nurses, and librarians.

This group could receive a possible pay raise of $2,500 if they have 1-4 years of experience, and a $5,000 pay raise if they have 5 years of experience or more.

The proposed budget also sets aside $1.6 million for support staff. These staff members could receive a 1% increase if they have 1-5 years of experience, a 2% increase if they have 6-12 years of experience, and a 3% increase if they have 13 years or more of experience.

Corpus Christi Independent School District

CCISD School Board will discuss and adopt the 2025-2026 proposed tax rate during their August 25 board meeting.

