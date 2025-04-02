Watch Now
CCISD receives grant funding for partnership with DMC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has received grant funding to improve the dual-enrollment partnership with Del Mar College.

The celebration of the Priority Regions Grant was held at Richard King High School on Wednesday, April 2.

Over $500,000 in grant funding will help students access early college coursework and improve district-wide systems that target early college and the dual enrollment curriculum. The goal of the grant is to also increase the number of students enrolled in early-college coursework.

"This grant has allowed me to be in the health program, and be able to be more prepared when I enter the medical field when I'm in college," Gianna Blanco, an 11th grade student at Richard King High School said.

The Coastal Bend has been selected as a priority region for the grant. Nearly 80% of the students who benefit from these grants are from disadvantaged backgrounds.

