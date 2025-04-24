CCISD joins national lawsuit against social media giants over student mental health concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) has joined a nationwide lawsuitagainst major social media companies, claiming these platforms have created products that harm student's mental health and development. KRIS 6 News was told nearly 800 school districts across the country are included in this ligitiation.

The lawsuit, filed one year ago, targets companies including Snapchat, Meta and TikTok, alleging they designed intentionally addictive platforms while knowing the risks to young users.

"Unfortunately, they already know how detrimental for all of this is for our kids," Tessa Stuckey, a mother, licensed counselor and Founder of LookUp, said.

In 2015, she wrote a book called For the Sake of Our Youth: A Therapist’s Perspective on Raising Your Family in Today’s Culture. In the book, she shares what she has learned about today's youth and the struggles they face in our current culture.

Then, in 2022, Stuckey created Look Up, a non-profit organization aimed at supporting families who are searching for practical tools and resources to help them navigate the challenges of screens and social media.

Stuckey said she limits screen time in her own home and points to research showing connections between excessive screen time and mental health issues.

"They are intentionally making things more addicting so that kids get addicted or they're exposed to harmful content. There's cyberbullying, predators, viral trends that are extremely dangerous," Stuckey said.

The lawsuit claims these social media platforms prioritized profits over safety measures that could protect young users from harmful content.

Hundreds of districts nationwide involved in the legal action, including CCISD, report allocating more resources to address anxiety, depression and behavioral issues they believe are linked to social media use.

"They need to really step it up," Stuckey added. "If they are going to be these tech moguls, then why not use it for good."

She has seen differences between boys and girls in the way they adapt to social media harms. Through data she has compiled, Stuckey said there has been a rise in anxiety, depression, self harm and suicide amongst young people between the ages of 10-23.

But she's not alone in her fight to find focus away from the screen.

Belkis Clarke-Mitcham, mother of two daughters ages four and eight, has observed concerning changes in her children's behavior related to technology use.

"Technology grooms our kids in ways that's a little bit scary. I've seen it impact their focus. When she's on the screen more, there's less creativity," Mitcham said.

She limits her daughters' screen time to about two hours daily, and only after completing schoolwork, concerned that excessive social media exposure prevents children from developing essential life skills.

"I don't demonize technology, like I said, but I don't think we ought to let it hijack our lives and the lives of our kids. And it runs a very high risk of doing that," Mitcham said.

Both Stuckey and Mitcham believe social media companies should be held accountable for potential harm to children using their platforms.

KRIS 6 News reached out to CCISD for an interview, but the district declined to be comment.

While CCISD joins dozens of other school districts in the lawsuit, many experts suggest solutions begin with parental involvement and setting boundaries at home.

