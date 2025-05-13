CCISD honors salutatorians and valedictorians

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District recognized its valedictorians and salutatorians from all district campuses during a special school board ceremony Monday.

The top academic achievers received plaques and certificates honoring their scholastic accomplishments throughout their high school careers.

Logan Farrell, valedictorian at Richard King High School, plans to study biomedical sciences at Texas A&M University in College Station after graduation.

"It feels great, I'm honored to be here. I'm very proud of everyone who has helped me make it to where I am today," said Farrell.

The recognition event celebrated these students who have demonstrated exceptional academic excellence and leadership during their time at CCISD.

