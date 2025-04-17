CCISD honors educators at 39th annual Teacher of the Year ceremony, celebrates excellence in education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Independent School District celebrated its outstanding educators today at the 39th annual Teacher of the Year ceremony.

C.C.I.S.D. named Pedro Benavidez from W.B. Ray High School its secondary Teacher of the Year and Amalia Barragan, a 4th grade teacher at Creekside Elementary, was named its Elementary Teacher of the Year.

CORPUS CHRISTI ISD 2025 TEACHER OF THE YEAR

"To teach is to love relentlessly... hope endlessly... and give selflessly," Barragan said during her acceptance speech.

The dedicated educator took time to express gratitude to her parents, husband, children, and everyone who supported her journey and recognized her potential as an educator.

The ceremony honored multiple outstanding teachers from across the district for their commitment to education and student success.

Congratulations to all of CCISD's Teachers of the Year.

