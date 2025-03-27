CCISD holds annual Partners in Education awards ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Independent School District held its 17th annual "Partners in Education" awards ceremony at Mary Carroll High School on Thursday, March 27.

The event honors businesses and organizations that have partnered with the district, as well as the volunteers from those businesses who give their time to mentor CCISD students.

"There's so many ways that people can volunteer. We continue to expand the number of partners that we have, that's just something we want to grow every year and the support is there so we just have to take advantage of that," CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

Awards were presented in several categories, including Outstanding Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Partner of the Year.