CCISD Board of Trustees unanimously approves 2024-2025 budget

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Tuesday, July 17, the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the district's 2024-25 budget. The budget will consist of a $346.5 million package that will include raises for "all eligible permanent employees."

According to a CCISD press release, the raises will be based on the consecutive years of employment.

Teachers, registered nurses and librarians will be excepted from this because they are under a teacher salary schedule, which determines their pay according to their years in the field as listed on the posted salary schedule.

CCISD stated that raises and stipends are calculated using the midpoint of an employee' salary range.

The salary increases are as follows:



Eligible employees with 1 through 5 years of CCISD service will receive a 1% raise based on midpoint.

Eligible employees with 6 through 12 years of CCISD service will receive a 2% raise based on midpoint.

Eligible employees with 13 or more years of CCISD service will receive a 3% raise based on midpoint.

While the district’s deficit decreased slightly, from $25.8 to $20 million, CCISD is staying hopeful that the state will increase the basic allotment as promised to help Texas districts across Texas remaining in a state funding shortfall status.

“We are fortunate to have a Board of Trustees that prioritizes employee pay and encourages us to review today’s tight budgets and find ways to help increase salaries,” Superintendent Dr. Roland

Hernandez said. “We remain optimistic our legislature will agree our employees deserve the higher wages that would be possible with an increased basic allotment.”

Corpus Christi ISD’s first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 12.

