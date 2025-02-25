CCISD Board of Trustees approves name for new middle school

During the Corpus Christi Independent School District's board meeting on Monday, Feb. 24 with the Board of Trustees, the name for the new middle school approved as part of Bond 2022.

The district invited community suggestions for the new school's name in October 2024 and ended up choosing Lexington Middle School. The school’s colors will be green and orange, with Creekside Elementary School's 5th graders set to vote on the new middle school’s mascot soon.

The winning mascot will be announced by the end of March, with Lexington Middle School scheduled to open in August 2025. District officials, school officials, trustees, project staff, and members of the community all gathered in February 2024 to break ground on the new site.

"This new middle school represents our commitment to meeting the growing needs of our community," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "When it opens in August 2025, this state-of-the-art campus will provide our students with modern learning spaces designed to support their academic success. We are grateful to our voters for making this possible through Bond 2022, and we look forward to welcoming students next fall."

