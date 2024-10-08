Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi continues its tradition of holiday giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi has been providing Christmas food baskets for 58 years to those in need in 12 counties the Diocese of Corpus Christi serves.

"For 43 years, we have proudly partnered with the U. S. Marines Toys For Tots Program, bringing joy to children in Nueces County. This year, we will provide holiday meals to 2,500 households and assist families in requesting toys by helping them register directly withToys For Tots," said organizers.

The distribution dates for those who register will be December 17 - 19 at 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christi.

"We are honored to announce the “Blessing of the People” by Bishop Michael Mulvey. It will be held on December 17th at 8:30 a.m. at 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christi. All are welcome to attend," added organizers.

The Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is currently seeking sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s program a success. If you are interested in sponsoring, contact Kathy Pekar at (361) 884-0651 ext. 232. Volunteer groups and businesses interested in volunteering, call Lindsey De Sheilds at (361) 884-0651, ext. 224.

All volunteers must be registered with Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and have completed a background check and Safe Environment training.

Registration Details:

Registration will be open from October 1 to October 23. Families can register during the month of October on Mondays through Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christi. Please note that registration for a food basket is required. Applicants must provide a photo ID and proof of residence (one basket per household).

For more information, click here.