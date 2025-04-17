CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cascarones are confetti-filled eggs that play a significant role in Easter celebrations throughout South Texas. These colorful creations can be found virtually everywhere during the holiday season — from street vendors to major retailers like H-E-B and Walmart.

For those who prefer a more traditional approach, making cascarones at home remains a popular activity for the whole family to enjoy.

Cascarones: The colorful Easter tradition that brings joy across South Texas

The purpose of these festive eggs? They're meant to be cracked over someone's head, releasing a shower of confetti. This Easter tradition has been passed down through generations, particularly significant in Hispanic communities.

"To me, it just reminds me of back in my childhood, we would gather as a family, throw a big party, with all the cousins. Just getting together and having a good time and celebrating," said Sally Martinez, a store manager.

Beyond the fun and festivities, cascarones carry religious symbolism for many celebrants. The confetti-filled eggs remind them of Christ's resurrection, connecting the joyful tradition to a deeper, more spiritual meaning of Easter.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

