Taking Interstate-37? Pack some patience

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A two-vehicle crash has led to a traffic backup on Interstate 37 near Labonte Park.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, two trucks crashed on northbound Interstate-37 on Monday morning. There's no word on what led to the crash but troopers are waiting for a wrecker that can pull heavy equipment to arrive at the scene. Since then, drivers have been experiencing major delays.

A KRIS 6 News photographer driving through the area said it took him 45 minutes to get from downtown Corpus Christi to Labonte Park. That route is normally a 20-minute drive.

