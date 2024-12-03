Watch Now
Mike Shaw Toyota of Calallen gives back during 8th annual Turkeys for Troops

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News
CALALLEN, Texas — On Friday, Nov. 22, hundreds of veterans and active duty members got their Thanksgiving turkey, courtesy of Mike Shaw Toyota.

The Calallen area car dealership held their 8th annual Turkeys for Troops, where approximately 2,000 turkeys were expected to be distributed.

"I appreciate what Mike Shaw is doing for the troops and I think it's a good thing," Army veteran Lee Lozano said. "There are a whole bunch of families right now that, some of them don't have, they don't have nothing and this will be good for them."

The annual tradition is Mike Shaw's way of saying thank you to those who served.

