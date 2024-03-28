Former Calallen HS substitute teacher indicted on sexual assault charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A former Calallen High School substitute teacher was arrested again after being accused of having an improper relationship with at least three students and sexually assaulting one of them.

The investigation began on February 17, 2023, when school administrators contacted Corpus Christi Police about an investigation in reference to a substitute teacher who may have been having an inappropriate relationship with a student off campus.

Police arrested 23-year-old Anthony Schultz the next day.

According to court documents, the former educator offered the victim, who was under the age of 17, money or goods in exchange for sex. Schultz is also accused of forcing the victim to touch his (Schultz') genitals.

At the time, he was charged with solicitation of prostitution, improper relationship between an educator and student and sexual assault of a minor.

Through their investigation, they found two other victims.

One who he's charged with having intercourse with and he's accused of sending sexually explicit photos and videos to the other. All three victims were Calallen High School students.

On March 20, a Nueces County Grand Jury indicted Schultz with two counts of sexual assault of a child, three counts of improper relationship between an educator and student and solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18 years of age. Schultz was re-arrested on March 26. He's being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in the 94th District Court on April 4.

Corpus Christi Police says it is unknown if there are any additional victims in this case but encourage possible victims to come forward and speak to their detectives. If you believe you may be a victim, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.