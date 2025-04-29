Corpus Christi first responders conduct annual hazmat drill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi first responders, along with Corpus Christi Water, hosted the annual hazmat drill Tuesday.

Corpus Christi Fire Department, Annaville Fire Department, Corpus Christi Water, and others joined in on the one-ton chlorine leak exercise. Several emergency vehicles were on scene as first responders practiced the chemical cleanup in Calallen.

Robin McGill, Assistant Chief with CCFD, says the exercise gives first responders a chance to learn how to work together, and to know how to mitigate an emergency when it does happen.

"If we make any mistakes, we can come back to the table, look at what we did wrong, and come back with a better plan for next time," McGill said.

Working together means being better prepared for emergencies when they do come.

