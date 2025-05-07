Calallen Drive to be reconstructed as part of the Bond 2018 Program

Calallen Drive is getting a facelift soon.

City Council authorized a $2.8 million project for the reconstruction of Calallen Drive from Red Bird Lane to Burning Tree Lane.

The construction contract was awarded to Bay, Ltd for the complete reconstruction of Calallen Drive.

This project will include new asphalt pavement, ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, signage, utility upgrades, and pavement markings.

It’s part of the Bond Project voters approved in 2018.

“This is a huge ordeal and a big stride in fixing our streets,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “It’s a promise kept, on this council, for this council, for the public, because fixing our streets is a priority.”

Construction is expected to begin in June, possibly at the end of May. Mayor Guajardo said the project will be completed in about a year.

