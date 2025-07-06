Calallen Drive lanes to close for water line installation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend drivers should be aware of an upcoming road closure happening Monday, July 7. Crews will temporarily close lanes on Calallen Drive near Smith Drive as they install a new water line.

Barricades will be in place throughout the construction area to direct traffic safely around the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, July 10.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays. Those who must travel through the area should be aware of posted work signs and reduce their speed in the construction zone.

