Buc Days Stripes Carnival returns to American Bank Center May 1-11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The popular Buc Days Stripes Carnival is returning to Corpus Christi from May 1 through May 11. Over 30 rides, food vendors, games, and family activities will be on the American Bank Center grounds.

Families looking to save on carnival fun can purchase discounted "All You Can Ride" wristbands for only $25 online at wadeshows.com through May 1. The pre-sale price offers savings of up to $15 compared to weekend prices.

Wristbands purchased at the carnival will cost $30 on weekdays (Monday through Friday) and $40 on weekends (Saturday through Sunday).

The Stripes Buc Days Carnivalwill be located outside the American Bank Center at 1901 N Shoreline Blvd. In addition to rides, visitors can enjoy a marketplace, arts and crafts, and various family activities.

Single-day gate entry tickets ($10) are required for on-site wristband purchases. These tickets provide access to the Stripes Carnival, Treasure Island, Buckin' Marlin Stage, BBQ on the Bay, and other non-Arena attractions.

Those attending Rodeo CC events, Professional Bull Riding, or using pre-sale carnival wristbands won't need additional entry tickets on the day of those Arena events.

Stripes Carnival

Parking and Shuttle

$15 Parking

Pay $15 at any of the multiple parking lots near the American Bank Center! Avoid the hassle and pre-purchase a parking pass online. All pre-purchased online parking passes are single-use and are valid at any of the Buc Days operated lots.

Ride Share Drop Off and Pick Up Location

Avoid parking altogether by utilizing the ride-share lot near both gates.

Whataburger Field Shuttles

Park for $15 at Whataburger Field, then hop on one of the FREE CCRTA shuttles to get dropped off at the gate!

CCRTA Shuttle Schedule

Thursday 5/1 – Friday 5/2 | 5pm – Midnight

Saturday 5/3 – Sunday 5/4 | Noon – Midnight

Wednesday 5/7 – Friday 5/9 | 5pm – Midnight

Saturday 5/10 – Sunday 5/11 | Noon – Midnight

Stripes Carnival Bag Policy

Bag checks will be conducted at all public gates during public operating hours. Bags, briefcases, strollers & backpacks are subject to search and seizure.

American Bank Center Bag Policy

Any bags larger than a clutch bag will need to be clear. Bags no larger than 12″x12″x6″ will be permitted inside American Bank Center. Guests who have bags larger than this size will be asked to return them to their vehicles. Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. We do allow each member of the party to bring in a large clear Ziploc bag, including children, of their belongings. All bags will also be searched for prohibited items at entry before walking through the metal detectors.

Service Animals Policy

Service animals are defined as dogs (or miniature horses when reasonable) that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for persons with disabilities. Such animals are welcome in areas where the public is normally allowed to go.

Under the ADA, service animals must be harnessed, leashed, or tethered, unless these devices interfere with the service animal’s work or the individual’s disability prevents using these devices. In that case, the individual must maintain control through voice, signal, or other effective controls.

The following items are prohibited in the American Bank Center and on the Buc Days grounds: