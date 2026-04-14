Buc Days Stadium Show returns April 25 to kick off Rally Night Parade in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of South Texas' most cherished traditions returns to Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, April 25, as the Buc Days Stadium Show, presented by AEP Texas, kicks off at 7:00 PM.

The Buc Stadium Show offers families a unique panoramic view of the festivities from the comfort of stadium seating. The Stadium Show serves as the official launch of the Rally Night Parade, creating an evening packed with excitement and community spirit.

Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium, located at 1 Battlin Buc Blvd. The event marks the start of one of Buc Days' most anticipated traditions, with the Rally Night Parade to follow.

The Stadium Show represents more than just entertainment – it's a homecoming for a tradition that has deep roots in the Corpus Christi community.

For more information about the Stadium Show and other Buc Days events, visit bucdays.com/parades/night-parade/.

Buc Days Stadium Show presented by AEP Texas Tickets

Buc Days Stadium Show Apr 25, 2026 | 7:00 PM - 9:00; Gates Open 7:00pm; Parade Pre-Show 8:00pm; Rally Night Parade

Purchase tickets here: https://tickets.bucdays.com/stadiumshow

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