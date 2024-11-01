Brownlee Blvd project underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city has begun the first phase of a $7.7 million project near the Six-Points area.

Construction began Oct. 30 on the South Brownlee Boulevard project.

The project's first phase will be from Staples Street to Ayers Street. Once completed, the project will reconstruct Brownlee from Staples to Morgan.

The project will also include new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and streetlight improvements, with construction set to end by Spring 2026.

"Residents and motorists traveling through this area must follow the posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone. Detours will be clearly marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow," said city officials.

A detailed map of the construction phase is estimated to continue through mid-December is pictured below: