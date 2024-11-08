Broken elevator forces tenants at Fishpond Living to use stairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents at Fishpond Living Apartments are forced to take several flights of stairs after the elevator has been inoperable for weeks. Many of them have to take four to five flights just to get to their front door. The majority of the residents at the property at 902 Buford Street are elderly and living with disabilities.

“I have to go up the stairs and it’s just painful and that’s too hard for me," resident Abelia Martinez, said.

It's a harsh reality for Martinez as she struggles to get back inside her apartment after leaving. She said the elevators haven't worked for a while, but when they do, it’s short-lived.

“It's about six months, it’s been going on, off and on and it’s getting frustrating," Martinez said.

Martinez has a heart condition and asthma which causes her to struggle getting around. She’s even had to reschedule her doctor’s appointments. Others residents have been forced to help each other carry heavy items up the stairs.

“We go on with our daily lives. So they have to go out and get groceries sometimes and they’re not able, it’s difficult for them to get up," resident David Flores said. "As a resident, we try to help them as much as we can.”

The property manager told KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott that they are working on the elevator issue but there has been a delay in ordering a particular part.

For now, residents are faced with dealing with the situation until it’s fixed.

“I can’t go out because the elevators aren’t working. And I can’t keep going down with my rollator," Martinez said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to confirm whether any complaints were made from the property regarding the elevator. We're told they received one complaint and are investigating.

KRIS 6 News also reached out to the property management, Sandalwood Management, but have not heard back.

The City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement visited the property after receiving a complaint on Monday. A code compliance officer issued a notice to property management on Wednesday. They have seven days to make repairs.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.