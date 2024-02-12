Body found in house fire off of 2700 block of Camargo Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a potential homicide on the 2700 block of Camargo Dr., officials said.

A house fire erupted at a house on Camargo St. just before 3 p.m. on Monday. After fire crews got the blaze under control, a body was discovered with "suspicious circumstances," which prompted CCPD homicide detectives to step in.

CCPD has not released any more information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, KRIS 6 News will keep you updated.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.