Bikers escort fallen veteran Timothy Raska on final ride after tragic accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the local motorcycle community gathered to say goodbye to one of their own, escorting Timothy Raska on his final journey.

The 43-year-old Army veteran and president of the Band of Brothers Veterans Motorcycle Club was killed in a traffic accident two weeks ago.

Club members and fellow bikers gathered in Sinton for his funeral service, escorting the hearse as it left the funeral home in a memorial ride called "Fill the Highway for Czech" — Raska's loving nickname.

"This is gonna be a hard day but he would be so proud. He would love this. He would never, never could have imagined that this would all be for him," said Tami Pfluger, Raska's mom.

KRIS 6 News Tami Pfluger, Raska's mom (left), and Raska's daughter, Lillian.

The motorcycle caravan escorted Raska from Sinton to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Corpus Christi police still don't know what caused the accident that claimed Raska's life. It happened at 2:32 a.m. on Monday, June 9 on NPID near Bear Lane. A white vehicle may have been involved, and police want to speak to the driver.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

