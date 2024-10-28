Beach to Bay 2025 rescheduled for late May due to scheduling conflict

The date of the annual Corpus Christi Beach to Bay Marathon has been moved to Saturday, May 31, 2025.

According to race director Doug McBee Jr., the race is typically held every year on Armed Forces Day, which would have been May 17, 2025. However, the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, where part of the race course is set through, is set to host the Blue Angels Air Show that weekend.

So the race date was moved back two weeks to accommodate the "extreme volume of persons being on the base," as that would have been "a strategic nightmare."

"We look forward to seeing all running the Beach to Bay Relay Marathon, next year on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and plan on putting on another phenomenal event for all," McBee stated in the release.

