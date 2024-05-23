Thursday morning shooting leaves one man dead in Bay Area

CORPUS CHRISTI — According to Corpus Christi Police, a man was shot and killed on the 700 block of Lansdown, in the neighborhood behind Windsor Park Elementary.

A 24-year-old man was shot and killied

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for murder

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning after a shooting on the 700 block of Lansdown near Harry Street. Corpus Christi police said the woman called them at 3:05 a.m. and when officers arrived to the home at 709 Lansdown, they found a 24 year old man with a single gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators said he was taken to the hospital where he died. Police expect the woman to be charged with murder. A neighbor, who did not want to be on camera, said he woke up early in the morning to the sound of the man and woman arguing in the house. It is unknown what the relationship between the two was but the neighbor said he could often hear them arguing. Police said there was some kind of disturbance before the trigger was pulled but they are still investigating what it was about and the circumstances of the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

