Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with campus celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi launched its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a vibrant campus event featuring live music, vendors, free food and dancing.

Monday's celebration provided students with an opportunity to connect with their cultural heritage and community. Rosa Soto, a TAMUCC student, described the impact of such events on campus life.

"It makes me feel like I'm in home like even if I'm not in," said TAMU-CC student Rosa Soto. "It's like a big hug for all of the students here and also the university that have this kind of activities is very important for me."

The university will be hosting 10 more events through October 15 celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It's very important to celebrate a and also to never forget about where you belong," Soto said. "It's always important to remember where you came from and it's very beautiful to see this this connection between this history and here in the states.'

