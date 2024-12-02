Taco Bell Cinderella: Hit and run driver arrested after leaving clue at the crime scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi man is behind bars after police said he drove into a Taco Bell and fled the scene.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 20-year-old Nathan Herrera crashed his truck into the Taco Bell on the 1500 block of Nile Drive and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, employees told them after Herrera rammed into the building, he reversed his truck and left.

Herrera didn't realize he left the truck's license plate at the scene.

The license plate information led officers to a home less than two blocks away where they found the truck and Herrera.

Herrera was arrested and charged with Duty on Striking Structure/Fixture, failure to identify, and resisting arrest.

His truck was impounded.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

As of Monday 1 p.m., Herrera was in the Nueces County Jail being held on a $1,000 bond.

