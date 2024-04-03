Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiBay Area

Actions

SPID SHUT DOWN: Officers shut down freeway to clear major crash and debris from roadway

CausewayClosed.png
KRIS 6 News
Police closed off a section of SPID at 4:30 pm on Wednesday after a 3-car pile-up on the Oso Bay Causeway.
CausewayClosed.png
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 17:43:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A multi-car accident has forced police to shut down a portion of South Padre Island Drive.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, three cars collided on eastbound SPID and Ennis Joslin just before 4:30pm afternoon. The impact sent one car into a cement wall.

Our KRIS 6 photographer responding to the crash says officers on the scene are diverting traffic off the freeway. Witnesses say there's large pieces of debris on the roadway.

There's no word yet on whether anyone is injured.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Eclipse