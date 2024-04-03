SPID SHUT DOWN: Officers shut down freeway to clear major crash and debris from roadway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A multi-car accident has forced police to shut down a portion of South Padre Island Drive.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, three cars collided on eastbound SPID and Ennis Joslin just before 4:30pm afternoon. The impact sent one car into a cement wall.

Our KRIS 6 photographer responding to the crash says officers on the scene are diverting traffic off the freeway. Witnesses say there's large pieces of debris on the roadway.

There's no word yet on whether anyone is injured.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

