South Texas Botanical Gardens Plumeria Sale kicks off this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Flower power!

The Plumeria Society of South Texas is hosting its annual Plumeria Sale this Saturday, July 19.

The sale will take place at the Garden Senior Center, located on 5325 Greely, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open and free to the public.

Plumeria Society members will sell cuttings and rooted plants, and named and "mystery" varieties.

It's part of the South Texas Botanical Garden's mission to educate neighbors on plants that are easily grown, including the Plumeria Society's Plumeria Garden. This collection thrives in a semi-tropical area with winters.

Members are also able to answer any questions that neighbors might have.

