Several locals celebrate Hanukkah with car parade and grand menorah lighting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Members of the Jewish community gathered along the Corpus Christi Bayfront for a Hanukkah mega car parade and menorah lighting.

The car parade began Sunday afternoon at Swantner Park and ended at Water's Edge Park where a grand menorah was lit.

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem in the second century before Christ.

The word "Hannukah" means dedication.

At the heart of the festival is the nightly lighting of one of the eight candles on the menorah.

According to Jewish tradition, the temple of Jerusalem was re-dedicated after it was destroyed by the Syrians.

The story behind the eight candles is that Maccabees only had enough oil to light the menorah in the temple for one day.

But there was a miracle and the flame lasted for eight days.

This year the state of Hanukkah was on Christmas Day.

