Several families looking for shelter after fire sweeps through Aventine Corpus Christi Apartment Homes

Thirty one people were displaced after a large fire broke out at a Bay Area apartment complex.

Kara Marie Reynolds

According to Corpus Christi Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyue, at 7:06pm, a delivery driver saw flames coming from a second story unit at the Aventine Corpus Christi Apartment Homes on the 33-hundred block of South Alameda. When crews arrived, they put out the fire in 40 minutes.

About 31 people were displaced and the American Red Cross has been called in to try to find these families temporary housing.

No one was injured.

Fire investigators still have not determined what started the blaze. This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

