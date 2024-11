CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An elderly woman has been rushed to the hospital after rolling her truck over near Cole Park Tuesday morning.

Manuel Venegas/ KRIS 6 News

Details are limited but Corpus Christi Police tell us the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Manuel Venegas/ KRIS 6 News

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. There's no word yet on what led to the rollover but officers have shut down a portion of northbound Ocean Drive near Cole Park as they clear debris from the scene.