Protesters gather to oppose immigration policies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A protest was held earlier Tuesday night in the city's Bay Area near the federal courthouse.

The demonstration was organized in opposition to ICE raids and the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Neighbors gathered along the Bay Area to show their support for the cause and connect with others who share their concerns.

Jake Hernandez, a DSA coach and local organizer, expressed appreciation for the community members who participated in the demonstration.

"I think it's important for people to come out, show their support and also meet other like-minded people who are willing to get their hands dirty and do a little bit of organizing themselves," Hernandez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!