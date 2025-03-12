Program provides resources for parenting students at TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parenting students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) are being offered resources that can help them balance daily responsibilities and stay on track to graduate.

The Islander's Caring For Parenting Students Program (ICPSP) was awarded a two year, $250,000 grant, that is aimed to help parenting students overcome barriers to success.

Sarita Llamas, a health administration major at TAMUCC, said the program has been a helpful resource for her.

“I feel like this program is an added benefit," Llamas said. "You can’t do this without a support system.”

Along with being a university student, Llamas is also an adjunct professor at Del Mar College and a CT Technician at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area. On top of that, she is also a mother to four beautiful children. The resources available through the ICPSP gave her a sense of balance.

"I learned about the program through an event they had here on campus. I brought my kids so they can see where mommy is every time I say I am busy in class. At the event, that's where I learned more about the program and what they had to offer," Llamas said.

After getting connected with program leaders, Llamas said she learned about financial aid, programs like Parent's Night Out, and early class registration.

"This is benefit a of getting to pre-register and getting my classes early, so I know that it will work with my schedule and work with my kids," Llamas said. "Having extra resources helps you to move forward in getting to your goal."

The grant funding will help parenting students with support services, basic needs assessments, groceries from the campus food pantry, and connections to on-and-off campus resources. Emergency aid is also available to help students advance to the next semester.

Dr. Claudia Ayala, the Associate Dean of Students, said the university prioritizes parenting students and their success.

"We want to know how we can do a better job at serving them," Ayala said. "More than not, parenting students are not always counted and we want to make sure we're giving them everything they need to succeed."

Ayala also said the ICPS Program also connects pregnant students with various resources, including accommodations through the Title IX Office and case managers that focus on the current needs of the student.

University leaders are hoping to expand the program to support testing and licensure fees, school materials, transportation and even childcare.

Llamas said the available resources have helped her family and made balancing her life easier.

“All these resources that are made available for parenting students so that we can succeed and make our lives better for our children and our community," Llamas added.

Llamas said she's on track to graduate in Summer 2026.

